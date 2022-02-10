Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 167,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,546. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

