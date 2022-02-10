Schroders’ (SDR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,675 ($49.70) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.40) to GBX 3,544 ($47.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.03) to GBX 3,930 ($53.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.23).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,406 ($46.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,453.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,586.64. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 3,256 ($44.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($52.91).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

