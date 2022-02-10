Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.53 Million Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 108,962.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000.

ANNX stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $310.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

