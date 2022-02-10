Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,590 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,720,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 135,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.