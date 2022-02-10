Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 228,204 Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,093,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228,204 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter worth $615,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter worth $155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 562.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.