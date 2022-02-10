Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 195,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

