Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,677 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.