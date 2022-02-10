Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xilinx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $225.20 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

