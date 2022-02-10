Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

