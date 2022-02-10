Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $421.77 on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.48.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

