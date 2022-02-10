Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $421.77 on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.48.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.