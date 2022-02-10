Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.62

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 5014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

