salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $222.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.