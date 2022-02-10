Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $68.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of SAGE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 648,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,206. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $88.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

