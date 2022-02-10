Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $68.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.56.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of SAGE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 648,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,206. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $88.51.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.