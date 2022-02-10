Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.12

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.12 and last traded at $88.01, with a volume of 3194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

