Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

