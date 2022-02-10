SafeMoon Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 59.3% against the US dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $12.10 million and $162,723.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.75 or 0.07039289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,061.51 or 0.99995679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006296 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

