Rune Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $120.41 or 0.00272262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,820.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.11 or 0.07254111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,233.56 or 1.00019895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00051648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00053995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

