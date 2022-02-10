Royal Bank of Canada Sells 23,302 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,302 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.15% of Crown Castle International worth $863,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,286.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 49.0% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 523,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,646,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 323.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

CCI stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,164. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

