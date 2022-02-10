Royal Bank of Canada Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.18.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 93.44. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

