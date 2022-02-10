Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Cigna (NYSE:CI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $235.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $304.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.52.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $232.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.51. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

