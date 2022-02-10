Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.08.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of ATY stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 million and a PE ratio of 17.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.