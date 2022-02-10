Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,200 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,200 ($70.32) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.59) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.73) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,840 ($65.45) to GBX 5,100 ($68.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,138.33 ($69.48).

RIO stock traded up GBX 155 ($2.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,827 ($78.80). The company had a trading volume of 3,527,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of £94.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,115.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,107.11. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.99).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.00), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($364.98).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

