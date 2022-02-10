Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 617,575 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.92% of Ecolab worth $1,146,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $180.37 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,191 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,773 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

