Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading 8% Higher

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shares traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 11,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 591,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of -0.25.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Huyett acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

