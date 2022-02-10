Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 17,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 536,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.