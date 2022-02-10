Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 17,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 536,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.68.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.