Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.