Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $353,000 Stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 229.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS SVSVU opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

