Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

