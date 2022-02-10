Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $3,878,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in NiSource by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $2,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NI. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.