Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,484 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 40.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

FOX stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

