RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.24

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.24 and last traded at C$23.22, with a volume of 881877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.69.

The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.38.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

