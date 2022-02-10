Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

REYN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,907. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

