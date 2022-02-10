Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.46. 8,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

