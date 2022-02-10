Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.770-$1.810 EPS.

NYSE REXR traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.12. 33,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

