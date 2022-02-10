Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.770-$1.810 EPS.
NYSE REXR traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.12. 33,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.
About Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
