Reviewing Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) & HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

HUTCHMED has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HUTCHMED and Propanc Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUTCHMED $227.98 million 20.59 -$125.73 million N/A N/A Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.03 million N/A N/A

Propanc Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUTCHMED.

Profitability

This table compares HUTCHMED and Propanc Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUTCHMED N/A N/A N/A Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -5,811.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of HUTCHMED shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HUTCHMED and Propanc Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUTCHMED 0 1 3 0 2.75 Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

HUTCHMED currently has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.57%. Given HUTCHMED’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HUTCHMED is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Summary

HUTCHMED beats Propanc Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products. The company is developing Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and clear cell renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors. It also develops Surufatinib, an inhibitor for neuroendocrine tumors (NET), pancreatic NET, non-pancreatic NET, biliary tract cancer, sarcoma, neuroendocrine neoplasm, esophageal cancer, small cell lung cancer, GC, thyroid cancer, EMC, NSCLC, and solid tumors; HMPL-523, an inhibitor for indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), B-cell malignancies, and immune thrombocytopenic purpura; and HMPL-689 for indolent non-Hodgkin's, follicular, marginal zone, mantle cell, diffuse large B cell, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic, and Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company is developing HMPL-453, an inhibitor for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma; HMPL-306, an inhibitor for hematological malignancies, gliomas, and solid tumors; HMPL-295 for solid tumors; and HMPL-813 and HMPL-309 EGFR inhibitors. HUTCHMED (China) Limited has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca AB (publ), Lilly (Shanghai) Management Company Limited, BeiGene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Inc., Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd., and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech Limited and changed its name to HUTCHMED (China) Limited in May 2021. HUTCHMED (China) Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

