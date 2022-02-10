Reviewing BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BurgerFi International and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.70%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 60.39%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 3.35 $5.96 million N/A N/A First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.75 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.