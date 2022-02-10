Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Shares Up 3.4%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 18,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 20,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
About Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resonate Blends (KOAN)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.