Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Shares Up 3.4%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 18,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 20,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

