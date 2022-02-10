ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,778,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $468,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,525 shares of company stock worth $12,367,153. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $246.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.93. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

