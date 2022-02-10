Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Insider Jay M. Neilon Sells 15,000 Shares

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRBK opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $300.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 522,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 94,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 88,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

