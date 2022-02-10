Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Insider Jay M. Neilon Sells 15,000 Shares

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FRBK opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $300.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $5.29.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
