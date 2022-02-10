Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 342,200 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 342,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $19,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.31. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

