Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 56.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $18,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after buying an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,349,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $118.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

