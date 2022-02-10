Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $17.76 Million Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 60.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after buying an additional 201,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 60.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 11.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,437,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

