Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $16,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $770.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.95%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

