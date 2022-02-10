Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

