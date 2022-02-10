Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

SVM opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $600.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.97.

SVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

