Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,600.00.
RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
RELX opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $32.71.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
