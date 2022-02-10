RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Trading Down 2.2%

RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.37). 76,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 53,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.40).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.26.
RedstoneConnect Company Profile (LON:REDS)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for RedstoneConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedstoneConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.