RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 16,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 74,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
Several analysts recently weighed in on KUT shares. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38.
RediShred Capital Company Profile (CVE:KUT)
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.
