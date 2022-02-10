RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 16,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 74,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KUT shares. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.