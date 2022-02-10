Redfin (RDFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Redfin to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RDFN stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.
In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,440,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,048,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
About Redfin
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
