Redfin (RDFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Redfin to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,440,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,048,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

