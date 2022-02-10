Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

